STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

It takes real bravery to win Kashmir with love, just like this Army Major from TN did

All it took for Gawhaar Mir to bond with Major Kamlesh Mani was a chocolate and an exchange of pleasantries. 

Published: 04th November 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Major Kamlesh Mani with 16-year-old Gawhaar Mir in Handwara | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari” is an oft-quoted phrase describing the diversity of this country. That diversity often becomes a difficulty for people from these extreme geographies to bond, but not always. All it took for Gawhaar Mir to bond with Major Kamlesh Mani was a chocolate and an exchange of pleasantries. 

Major Kamlesh Mani, a native of Tirupattur, was posted in Handwara town of North Kashmir. That is where he met the 16-year-old Gawhaar Mir for the first time, in the beginning of 2020.

“I was patrolling the streets and came across this boy. I offered him a chocolate. Soon, he started following me everywhere,” recalls Kamlesh, who is now settled in Chennai. 

“He would visit me in the camp, and wait for me till I returned from duty. His love touched my heart.” Gawhaar comes from a nine-member family, of which four are speech and hearing disabled, including Gawhaar. His father is a tractor driver.

Despite the ongoing tension in the Valley, Gawhaar’s family welcomed Kamlesh with open arms when he promised to help the teenager overcome his disability.

“I took him for medical consultations, but there was only so much that could be done in Kashmir. I have sought permission from the boy’s family to take him to Delhi for better facilities,” says the 29-year-old Major. He has also been helping Gawhaar study further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kashmir Indian Army
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp