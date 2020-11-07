STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Two women who broke glass ceiling among six Karnataka railway employees to bag national award

"It is a massive achievement as the four awardees in South Western Railway had to compete with a 37,000-strong railway workforce in the Zone," said Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma

Published: 07th November 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Geeta Mohapatra and K Puja

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six railway employees in Karnataka have been selected to receive the 65th annual Railway National Award from the Railway Ministry, a much coveted honour billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity. They are part of the 139 awardees across the country for the financial year ending March 2020.

Their names were belatedly announced on November 5 due to the COVID crisis and the ceremony in which Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will present the awards is likely to be a virtual one. Three of them, including two women employees, were chosen for their outstanding performance in the Bengaluru Railway Division. Another official belongs to the Central Railway Workshop in Mysuru while two work at Yelahanka's Rail Wheel Factory of Indian Railways.

According to Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma,  "This is the highest recognition any railway employee can get in their career. It is a massive achievement as the four awardees in South Western Railway had to compete with a 37,000-strong railway workforce in the Zone."

The two women officers have been pioneers in their fields in the Bengaluru Division. Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Geeta Mohapatra, who has recently moved over to the Railway Recruitment Board as Member Secretary, is the the only woman to have taken over the helm of train operations in the choked rail network of Bengaluru.

Delighted to be recognised, Mohapatra told The New Indian Express, "We do not work for awards but it feels really good to be recognised. Makes you feel very confident about your work." During her tenure here, she was instrumental in speeding up trains, maintaining punctuality of Passenger, Mail and Express trains. The commencement of the Baiyappanahalli new coaching terminal, opening of two freight terminals and despatch of cars of KIA Motors from Penukonda to North India, which have boosted the revenue of the division, figure among her achievements.

K Puja is the Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer in the division. She was the first woman to join as a Junior Electrical Engineer in the division in 2009 and has moved up the ranks. The division was the first in the country to meet the target fixed by the Railway Board for installation of escalators at railway stations and she headed the team which installed six of them. "It feels great. This is once-in-a-lifetime recognition at the highest level. I have had a very smooth career as my bosses were very supportive throughout," she said.

K Asif Hafeez

Senior Divisional Personnel Manager, K Asif Hafeez, who was instrumental in computerising the Railway exams taken up by staffers for promotions that nearly 2,000 employees take write annually, and E Ashwathappa, Chief Depot Materials Superintendent, Central Railway Workshop at Ashokapuram in Mysuru are other SWR winners.

E Aswathappa

The awardees from Yelahanka's RWF are C Prabhakar, Senior Section Engineer, and G Venkatesh, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, Planning, who was awarded for his performance in his previous job as professor at Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Jamalpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Ministry Railway National Award Karnataka
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp