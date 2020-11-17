Local body polls: Two transwomen enter fray in Kerala's Ernakulam, Kannur

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The duplicity of political parties over the years often got people riled up, prompting many to do something. One such group is the transgender community which was at the receiving end of society’s ridicule and neglect, with consecutive governments doing nothing to uplift them. Now, two members of the community have decided to join the local body poll fray and challenge the incumbents in Ernakulam and Kannur. The candidates — Sherin Antony and Sneha K — filed their nominations on Monday.

Sherin, who will be contesting from division 26 of Kochi Corporation, said, “Only a transgender can understand the problems faced by other members of the community. Hence, I decided to contest. People here are also fed up with the lackadaisical attitude of people’s representatives. They need change, something that a person living in the area can bring,” said Sherin, the state president of CPM-backed Democratic Transgenders Federation of Kerala.

“We are facing many problems, from waterlogging to civic and development-related issues. I plan to assess them and act accordingly,” said Sherin, who is receiving good response from voters.

Sneha K, a resident of Samajvadhi Colony at Thottada who is contesting from Kizhunna (division 36) of Kannur Corporation, said men and women from mainstream political parties have tried and failed in solving people’s problems. “It is time our community stepped in,” says Sneha, who does not have any manifesto to release or promises to make. “Making promises is not going to solve anything. The need is to study the problems people are facing and address them,” she said. Sneha’s friend Sanidha said the colony has around 145 families with around 700 votes. “All of them have pledged support to Sneha,” she said.