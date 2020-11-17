STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Local body polls: Two transwomen enter fray in Kerala's Ernakulam, Kannur

The duplicity of political parties over the years often got people riled up, prompting many to do something.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sherin Antony and Sneha K

Sherin Antony and Sneha K

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The duplicity of political parties over the years often got people riled up, prompting many to do something. One such group is the transgender community which was at the receiving end of society’s ridicule and neglect, with consecutive governments doing nothing to uplift them. Now, two members of the community have decided to join the local body poll fray and challenge the incumbents in Ernakulam and Kannur. The candidates — Sherin Antony and Sneha K — filed their nominations on Monday. 

Sherin, who will be contesting from division 26 of Kochi Corporation, said, “Only a transgender can understand the problems faced by other members of the community. Hence, I decided to contest. People here are also fed up with the lackadaisical attitude of people’s representatives. They need change, something that a person living in the area can bring,” said Sherin, the state president of CPM-backed Democratic Transgenders Federation of Kerala.

“We are facing many problems, from waterlogging to civic and development-related issues. I plan to assess them and act accordingly,” said Sherin, who is receiving good response from voters. 

Sneha K, a resident of Samajvadhi Colony at Thottada who is contesting from Kizhunna (division 36) of Kannur Corporation, said men and women from mainstream political parties have tried and failed in solving people’s problems. “It is time our community stepped in,” says Sneha, who does not have any manifesto to release or promises to make. “Making promises is not going to solve anything. The need is to study the problems people are facing and address them,” she said. Sneha’s friend Sanidha said the colony has around 145 families with around 700 votes. “All of them have pledged support to Sneha,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transwomen Ernakulam Kannur transgender community local body poll
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp