Good Samaritans: Delhi cops donate plasma, save 350 Covid patients’ lives

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: They are panned much more than praised, but Delhi Police personnel have a humane side too. They have saved more than 350 lives by donating plasma. Leading such Good Samaritan cops is Head Constable Krishan Kumar, 42, currently deployed at Kapashera border police station in South West district. “I was on ventilator for nearly a month battling for life.

Nobody thought I would survive but I did, by God’s grace. After I recovered, I realised how tough it is for people running from pillar to post to save their loved ones. That’s what made me donate plasma to people in need,” said Kumar, who has donated plasma for the highest five times and saved the lives of nearly 15 people. As per the doctors, the plasma donated by one person can save three lives.

Kumar had tested positive in May. Later, his entire family — wife and two children — was also infected. Kumar also inspired his wife to donate plasma after she recovered. “I approached my seniors and colleagues to contact me if anyone need plasma,” said Kumar. Out of its 81,346-strong force, the Delhi Police has seen 6,937 (8.52%) of its personnel get infected by coronavirus.

Of them, 26 succumbed while 6,809 (87.77%) recovered and 822 (11.84%) are still battling the disease. “A large number of Delhi Police officers and subordinate Covid warriors, after defeating the deadly disease, have gone beyond the call of duty in s av ing the lives of Covid-19 victims. They donated plasma to their colleagues, families, friends and even to the unknown people in Delhi and adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” said Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal.

Till November 23, a total of 323 Delhi Police had donated plasma, of which 82 donated for their colleagues, 107 for their family members/friends and 134 for unknown people. Four police personnel from South East District and one from Police Training College have donate the plasma three times each while eight Police personnel from South East District have donated twice.