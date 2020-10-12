STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh collector for a day, this school student paves way

Sravani promised to strive for road safety and protection of the rights of the girl child, among other things.

Published: 12th October 2020

M Sravani signs a file while sitting in the Anantpur District Collector’s chair on Sunday

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: M Sravani, an Intermediate student of KGBV in Mudigubba of Anantapur, will never forget October 11, 2020. She got a chance to sign two important files — granting Rs 25,000 as compensation to victims of sexual assault, and an order directing that no woman shall be asked to work in a government office between 8 pm and 8 am — as the Collector of Anantapur district.

As part of the ‘Balike Bhavishyathhu’ (girl child is the future) programme, the district administration, on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, let Sravani sit in the Collector’s chair and run the show for the day. Collector Gandham Chandrudu had on Saturday announced that a girl would be made the head of the department in every government office in the district.

Sravani also visited Anantapur Town First Road to learn the ground realities, and directed the officials concerned to address the problems in the area such as stagnation of water near Mantralayam Raghvendra Swamy temple. She inspected the Municipal Girls High School and enquired about the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme and the Naadu Nedu programme.

Sravani was selected through a lottery system to serve as the Collector for a day. “My father Pamulethi is a farmer and mother Rathnamma is a daily-wage labourer. I am grateful for this valuable opportunity,” she said after taking over as Collector.

Sravani promised to strive for road safety and protection of the rights of the girl child, among other things. She drew the attention of officials to the need to improve sanitation, remove garbage on roads, and address farmers’ needs, as their crops have been inundated by rainwater.

B Madhusri, a Class 10 student from KGBV in Garladinne mandal, was selected for the day to be joint collector (revenue and rythu bharosa), while a Class 7 student from Prasad school was selected as joint collector (village, ward secretariats), and Netrasri, a Class 5 student from Narayana school, was selected as joint collector (Aasara and welfare). A Class 8 student of RMC High School was DRO, while Class 9 student P Nikhila was administrative officer of the district collectorate for the day.

Madhusri signed a file pertaining to an application from one Sarojamma and her husband Lakshminarayan seeking compensation for 1.97 acres (S.No 372, 2A 1,1B) in Kalyandurg mandal headquarters acquired for the ‘house sites for the poor’ programme. She directed the Kalyandurg RDO to submit a detailed report. She also visited Kodimi village and inspected the layout for the house sites for the poor.

Sahasra signed the orders cancelling the licence of Peddapappur Meeseva Centre following complaints that they were collecting excess charges from users.Netrasri signed a file pertaining to applications of staff of ACS Spinning Mill requesting for the clearance of pending dues and salaries. She also signed a file ordering an inquiry into a complaint of a person who was dismissed as surveyor from DTCPO, saying he was unjustly removed. Sameera signed a file sanctioning 180 days maternity leave to a women employee.

The programme was followed at the district, mandal and village level, with the selected girls getting to serve as an official for a day. At the end of the ‘Balike Bavisyathu’, all participants were given dictionaries as gifts. The girls expressed their happiness over the opportunity to serve as officials, and said they learnt a lot.

Girls to get long-term mentorsihp and assistance from officials

Collector G Chandrudu said women should be given equal opportunities in every sphere of activity, be it administration, politics or education. “For that to happen, a proactive approach and positive attitude has to be developed from the student stage itself. Towards this end, we planned this programme, making girls perform the duties of officials for a day. These girls will be provided long-term mentorship and assistance from the respective officials to settle in life and achieve their goals,” he said

