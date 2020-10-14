Punjab government approves 33 per cent reservation for women in state civil services

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a major step towards further empowerment of women, the Punjab government has announced 33% reservation for women in government jobs. The reservation benefit will be for direct recruitment to the Punjab Civil Services.

The state cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, approved the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020, to provide such reservation as well as recruitment to boards and corporations in group A, B, C and D posts.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved placement of all officers working in the PCS (executive branch) cadre in the higher pay scale 37,400-67,000+8700 (grade pay) on completion of 13 years of service instead of 14.

Punjab the second state after Bihar to give reservation to women in government jobs. In order to effectively pursue court cases and legal matters in a timely manner, the cabinet also approved an amendment to the Punjab Civil Secretariat Rules, 1976, for the creation of clerk (legal) cadre. This will be done by taking 100 posts out of the general Clerk Cadre, ensuring that there is no financial implication.