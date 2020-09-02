STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

WATCH | Psychiatrist breaks into dance to cheer up mentally ill patients, wins hearts

He was performing before three of his patients admitted to the Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the College of Agriculture at Padannakkad.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD:  A short  video clip of a person in white PPE kit breaking into a Prabhu Deva-esque dance, set to the tune of ‘Guleba’, is going viral on WhatsApp. The faceless man is Dr Sreejith Krishnan, 37, a junior consultant psychiatrist at the district hospital. The reason for the impromptu show will warm the cockles of anyone’s heart. He was performing before three of his patients admitted to the Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the College of Agriculture at Padannakkad.

“I just wanted to make them comfortable and happy,” he said. The patients are among the 15 persons with intellectual disabilities who tested positive for Covid at a rehab centre at Keezhur last week. Ten of them were admitted to the CFLTC at Kannur University’s campus at Palathadam in Nileshwar, and the rest five to the centre at the College of Agriculture. Around 7.30pm on Saturday, the eve of Uttradam, Dr Krishnan made his daily rounds to the CFLTC at the agriculture college.

“Most of my patients have schizophrenia and mood swings. They are normal because of the medication. But I wanted to pep up their mood,” said Dr Krishnan. He played the foot-tapping song from the Prabhu Deva-Hansika starrer ‘Gulaebaghavali’ on his phone and started dancing. “In this Covid times, here is a humble artiste putting up a show to bring happiness to patients with intellectual disabilities. Respect to Dr Sreejith,” wrote Alosious K Issac, a staff nurse, on Facebook, while sharing the video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
psychiatrist Stress Coronavirus viral video COVID-19 mental health Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp