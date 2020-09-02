WATCH | Psychiatrist breaks into dance to cheer up mentally ill patients, wins hearts

George Poikayil By

KASARGOD: A short video clip of a person in white PPE kit breaking into a Prabhu Deva-esque dance, set to the tune of ‘Guleba’, is going viral on WhatsApp. The faceless man is Dr Sreejith Krishnan, 37, a junior consultant psychiatrist at the district hospital. The reason for the impromptu show will warm the cockles of anyone’s heart. He was performing before three of his patients admitted to the Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the College of Agriculture at Padannakkad.

“I just wanted to make them comfortable and happy,” he said. The patients are among the 15 persons with intellectual disabilities who tested positive for Covid at a rehab centre at Keezhur last week. Ten of them were admitted to the CFLTC at Kannur University’s campus at Palathadam in Nileshwar, and the rest five to the centre at the College of Agriculture. Around 7.30pm on Saturday, the eve of Uttradam, Dr Krishnan made his daily rounds to the CFLTC at the agriculture college.

“Most of my patients have schizophrenia and mood swings. They are normal because of the medication. But I wanted to pep up their mood,” said Dr Krishnan. He played the foot-tapping song from the Prabhu Deva-Hansika starrer ‘Gulaebaghavali’ on his phone and started dancing. “In this Covid times, here is a humble artiste putting up a show to bring happiness to patients with intellectual disabilities. Respect to Dr Sreejith,” wrote Alosious K Issac, a staff nurse, on Facebook, while sharing the video.