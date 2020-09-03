Telangana man with amnesia returns home after 16 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A stranded Gulf migrant from Telangana, who has been suffering from amnesia, finally reached his motherland after 16 years. The UAE government waived a fine of Rs 29 lakh under the Amnesty scheme for his return.

Yellaiah from Chinthamanpalli village in Domakonda mandal of Kamareddy, went to UAE in 2004 to work as a labourer in a construction company. He left the company due to differences with the employer and had been living in Dubai and Sharjah for the last 16 years, doing odd jobs. He was stuck there because he did not have a passport to come back to India.

At the request of his wife Neela Rajavva, the Hyderabad Passport Office searched for the old passport (2004) details in their database and found the passport number and other details. The same details were shared with the Consulate General of India (CGI), Dubai, which made it easier to issue a temporary passport. The consulate also provided a free air ticket from Dubai to Hyderabad.

After a long wait, Yellaiah finally boarded an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Hyderabad on Monday late night. E Chittibabu, NRI Department Officer, who was on the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) duty at Hyderabad Airport gave Yellaiah permission for home quarantine on the request of his family members, considering his physical weakness and memory loss.

The protocol staff at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport took special care to complete the immigration formalities for Yellaiah and brought him out and handed him over to his relatives after midnight. They reached their native village on Tuesday morning.

Bheem Reddy Mandha, an activist has appealed to the State and Centre to provide rehabilitation for Yellaiah.