STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala engineering students develop activated carbon filter for eco-friendly transport

The students have developed a new activated carbon filter which can be inserted inside the catalytic converter used in the vehicles which eventually will reduce toxic gas emissions.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

The prototype of the new activated carbon filter developed by the students

The prototype of the new activated carbon filter developed by the students. (Photo | Express)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when reducing the adverse impact of carbon emissions from vehicles and switching over to eco-friendly transportation has become the need of the hour, a group of students hailing from the state capital has come up with an innovative solution to minimise carbon emission with the aid of activated carbon. As part of their final-year project, engineering students Ajin N, Ajhad Zaneen, Nowfal Yahya and Vishnu M K, at Musaliar College of Engineering at Chirayinkeezhu, have worked together to find a solution to reduce carbon footprints caused by automobiles.

The students have developed a new activated carbon filter which can be inserted inside the catalytic converter used in the vehicles which eventually will reduce toxic gas emissions.  “Automobiles are a primary source of environmental pollution. The catalytic converter destroys many toxic pollutants being emitted from the vehicle except carbon dioxide. Our focus of the study was to break down this carbon dioxide,” said Ajin.

Under the guidance of assistant professors Ranju R and Sooraj M S, the new technology was tested within a 100 CC engine. The modified catalytic converter could reduce 1 to 1.2 per cent of total carbon dioxide emission(four per cent) from an ordinary automobile system. The study proved that toxic carbon dioxide gas can be decomposed using the economical and easily available compound — activated charcoal. “There is scope for improvement and we have just completed the preliminary study. We are yet to make the model more compatible with two-wheelers,” said Ajin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Carbon emissions eco-friendly Engineering students Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp