STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

No phones? Don’t worry, says this group of engineers running daily classes for kids in Pudukkottai

The group, led by civil engineer Aravind, says that smartphones and online classes are beyond the reach of most children in the village of 1,500 people.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Students, Classes

Soundaravalli, a villager, said her daughters, one in Class 10, the other in Class 7, attend the classes daily. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A group of civil service aspirants, all engineers, has decided to pay forward the help they have received from seniors by teaching the children of their village, Thondaiman Oorani, in Pudukkottai, who cannot access online classes.

The group, led by civil engineer Aravind, says that smartphones and online classes are beyond the reach of most children in the village of 1,500 people, given that most of the adults are farm labourers and MGNREGA workers. 

Inspired by the guidance and support they received from their seniors for their Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission exam prep, they decided they would step in and ensure the children did not fall behind in their studies.

Aravind roped in his engineer friends Vignesh, Bhavanishankar and Sarathas and the group started the lessons the day after school books were distributed to the students in July. Forty children in Classes 6-10 now attend the daily lessons.

"While preparing for TNPSC exams, I understood that we learn better when we teach others. So I decided to teach these students with my friends. If we teach them, we understand the subject better. It is useful for us and them," Aravind smiles.

With no space in the village for the children to gather, they decided to hold the classes outdoors. They arranged for notebooks and pens for the students, a blackboard for maths lessons bought and fixed a lamp for the night classes. 

The group created a timetable, with the morning classes from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm solely for the Class 10 students. The other students have lessons for four hours in the evening. To ensure Class 9 and 10 students are well prepared for board exams, they conduct tests for them every Saturday. 

"We teach them however we can. Someone taught us and it helped us greatly. Class 6-10 syllabus is also very useful for our group 1 TNPSC exam prep," says Vignesh, a mechanical engineer.

Parents in the village view the youth and their classes as a 'godsend.'

Soundaravalli, a villager, said her daughters, one in Class 10, the other in Class 7, attend the classes daily. 

"We are happy that these boys are helping our children. We don't own smartphones for my children to attend online classes. I am sure 90 per cent of people in our village don't have smartphones,” she says, adding that she’d been worried about their studies before the classes began.

“These boys are a godsend to all of us parents." The children said they found the classes very helpful. "The classes are clear and the tutors are well-versed with the subjects,” is the feedback from Class 10 student Mahalakshmi.

Mahalakshmi, who aims to be an IAS officer, finds the tutors extremely patient with the students.
 
“They ensure that we have all understood and are patient. The weekly tests are also making us study regularly. If we don't understand anything, it is very easy for us to get our doubts cleared.”

More from Good News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA online classes
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp