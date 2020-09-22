STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN engineers double up as teachers, help wards of farm labourers

Most of the 1,500 residents of the village are farm labourers and MGNREGA workers. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Four young engineering graduates are teaching students from Classes 6 to 10 in Thondaiman Oorani village in Pudukkottai | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: They are engineers, and this time, they are engaged in building a bridge of a different kind in a quaint village, Thondaiman Oorani, in Pudukkottai.Aravind and his three friends — Vignesh, Bhavanishankar and Sarathas — who are also civil service aspirants, have taken it upon themselves to snip out the red tape in their pursuit to bridge the virtual divide that stares at children who have to attend the online classes.

The four engineers have laid out a timetable and take turns in conducting the classes. At 10 am, a group of 12 students studying in Class X in Thondaiman Oorani sit outside their houses, attending the morning session. At 2 pm, their class ends. But, lessons continue for 28 other students studying from Classes VI to IX that goes on for four hours.

The four friends started taking classes on a July morning after schools distributed textbooks. Their students are all children of farm workers, who cannot afford to buy smart phones. The young tutors have turned open spaces into classrooms, bought blackboards, notebooks and pens for the students.

They give maximum attention to students of Classes IX and X, conducting tests every Saturday. “While preparing for TNPSC exams, we were helped by our seniors. This prompted us to help children belonging to our village,” beams Aravind.

Echoing Aravind’s sentiment, Vignesh, a mechanical engineer, says, “This is a way of giving back to society. Class VI to X syllabus is very useful for us in our Group 1 exam of TNPSC,” stressing on the symbiotic nature of the exercise.

Most of the 1,500 residents of the village are farm labourers and MGNREGA workers.  “Two of my daughters are attending classes every day. I was initially very worried as we could not make them attend online classes. These youths are Godsend for parents,” says Soundaravalli, a villager.

More from Good News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm labourers engineers teachers
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp