STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Odisha youth defeats drugs, launches mission to give addicts new life

Once an addict, Prateek Bhoi is now helping youth get over substance abuse and lead a normal life. Mayank Bhusan Pani finds more about his journey

Published: 04th April 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prateek Bhoi in his de-addiction centre in Sambalpur. (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Eight years back when a group of friends introduced Prateek Bhoi to drugs, he had no idea that substance abuse could ruin the precious formative years of his life.

He was just 12 then. Today, Prateek has not only managed to get over the addiction but is also on a mission to help others to give up drugs.

“Only somebody who has been there would understand what one goes through and what kind of care is needed”, said the 20-year-old who is now managing the de-addiction and rehabilitation centre where he himself was an inmate three years back. 

It started out of curiosity, said Prateek.

“I just wanted to know how intoxication feels. But I began enjoying it”, he said.

Consumption of drugs continued for three years till his parents came to know about it. But by then, he had become aggressive and remained isolated in his room.

He managed to complete his Class 10 after which his parents sent him to a boarding school, hoping it would change him. But that did not happen. 

His addiction to drugs was worsening and it affected his education and health.

“I would wake up in the middle of the night feeling breathless”, he recalled. Helpless, his parents then decided to admit him to Sudhar De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre which was started in Sambalpur in 2016.

He was enrolled into a 3-month de-addiction programme, which proved to be the turning point of his life. 

The centre was then run by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO and Prateek’s mentor there helped him with emotional support.

“It was difficult for me to accept the fact that drugs had ruined so many precious years of my life that I could have utilised building my career. My mentor helped me a lot in recovering. With his guidance, I started feeling that I can give up this addiction”, said Prateek who began showing positive results with proper counselling.

Though inmates are not allowed to leave the programme in-between, looking at his progress and on the recommendation of his mentor, Prateek was discharged from the centre by the end of first month.

Soon, he resumed his education and completed Plus II from a local college.

To ensure that he does not slip into addiction again, his mentor insisted him to continue visiting the rehabilitation centre for volunteering and Prateek readily accepted the offer.

After his Plus II, Prateek decided to take a break and spend a substantial part of the day at the centre to help others.  

Eventually, he got an opportunity to take over ‘Sudhar’ last year. Prateek opened an NGO ‘Vikash Foundation’ and took over the rehabilitation centre in September last year.

He started managing the de-addiction centre with 17 inmates.

Today, 40 inmates have already been de-addicted and discharged while there are 22 more currently enrolled in the centre. Prateek claims that he has achieved a success rate of 30 to 35 per cent during the period.

He said more than medical help, an addict needs psychological support to overcome his habits. Since they are alienated by their family and society, they crave for care and attention which they get at the centre. 

“It is difficult during the initial withdrawal period but one can overcome it if he or she is determined”, said Prateek who has a team of four persons to attend to the inmates.

The youths who recover from addiction also chip in by counselling inmates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prateek Bhoi Drugs
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp