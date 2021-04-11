STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old brain dead Kerala youth gives lease of life to five people

Aksano, a 22-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead, has given lease of life to five people.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/T’PURAM: Aksano, a 22-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead, has given lease of life to five people. The youth, hailing from Kollam, was grievously injured in a bike accident on April 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Aksano and his family used to live in a rented house at Jonakappuram. After the death of his father, Aksano used to work as an electrician and fishworker for an income. 

The accident occurred when Aksano was going to pick up his sister Josphin from a textile shop when the bike he was riding collided with a car. “As her brother did not reach in time, Josphin started walking to her home. On the way back, she saw a crowd on the road. To the shock of her life, she realised that the victim was her brother,” hospital officials said quoting the relatives. 

Aksano was first rushed to the Bishop Benziger Hospital in Kollam and later shifted to GMCH. As Aksano suffered serious head injuries, he was declared brain-dead on Friday evening. Aksano’s mother Mary and sister Josphin expressed their desire to donate his organs. MCH superintendent Dr M S Sharmad referred the case to the ‘Mrithasanjeevani’, the state government’s deceased donor organ transplantation programme. 

The harvesting was done by a team comprising Mrithsanjeevani’s state nodal officer Dr Noble Gracious, transplant procurement manager of GMCH Dr Anil Satyadas, anaesthetist Dr Jayachandran, transplant coordinators P V Aneesh and S L Vinod Kumar. 

Victim’s kidneys were transplanted to two patients --  Rohit Mathew, 24, of Menamkulam, Kazhakoottam and Subeesh, 32, of Koduvazhannoor, Kilimanoor, -- at the GMCH. Aksano’s heart valves were transplanted to the patients of SCTIMST and his liver was transplanted to a patient of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. Aksano’s body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.

