Spices of life: Women lead the way in this Chitradurga masala factory

CHITRADURGA: While business can create a stressful and cut-throat atmosphere for employees, Maruthi Masala, set up four decades ago in Chitradurga district, is cut from different cloth. Most of the employees are women and their welfare is very important for the family that runs the masala manufacturing firm.

In 1979, H Lakshmamma (70) who is illiterate, and her husband Thippeswamy (85) who has studied up to Class 2, hit upon the idea of starting a spice business. But it was Lakshmamma who thought that the business needed something extra. She suggested that they should not just sell raw spices, but try to add value to it.

Starting with Rs 20,000 in their small house in Chikkagondanahalli in Chitradurga district, they now run a business with the latest machinery, which is one of the biggest masala-making firms in Central Karnataka. There are also plans to expand across the state. “Supporting women was our aim. Some of these women have been with us for three decades and have worked hard for the success of the business. It is because of them that the industry has survived,” says T Nagaraj, Lakshmamma and Thippeswamy’s son.

Nagaraj, having seen many women struggle in life to stay afloat, has decided to employ only women -- there are 16 in his factory. He also found that women have better work skills, and are precise, which helped reduce wastage.

“After facing a lot of hardship, I decided to start working. I heard of this masala unit which gave jobs only to women, and joined. Now, I not only take care of my children’s education, but also my entire family. We are indebted to Nagaraj,” says Mehrunissa (35), from Maradihalli, who has worked at the unit for four years.

Sumangalamma (58) has been at the unit for three decades. “My life was in a shambles when my husband passed away. I received a great deal of support from the founder Thippeswamy and his family. They not only took care of me, but provided me with quarters on the premises and treated me like family. It is because of them that I survived,” she says. In the beginning, Lakshmamma taught the employees how to roast and grind the spices, and the proportions that would give the masalas their unique flavour. She continues to monitor the quality to this day, checking every batch of products.

“Quality is very important for us. We check the quality of each batch of ingredients before it is used. We have also sought help from the Central Food and Technological Research Institute to procure cleaning, roasting, grinding and packing machines,” says Nagaraj, an Arts graduate. It is a matter of pride that the brand has customers of all categories – from big ones to individual households – thanks to the range of quantities they sell. “We have reached all sections of society because we have packets from 50gm to 1kg.

“Because of this, our products are popular in Davanagere and Chitradurga,” he says, adding

that most batches are sold out within a fortnight of manufacture.The road to success was a hard one, Nagaraj recalls. “During the initial days, my father carried masala packets by bus to Davanagere town, then rented a bicycle and travelled across the district to distribute the packets. That’s how dedicated he was,” he says.

Even after they set up a proper factory in Chikkagondanahalli in 1985, there were many logistical hurdles to overcome. Power supply was erratic, and transportation was difficult. Finally, the family decided to move to an area set aside by the Karnataka Industrial Development Areas Board (KIADB) in Chitradurga district. Another reason for the success of the unit was the credit extended by the Karnataka State Financial Corporation, he says.

What they make

Sambar powder

Chilli, coriander, turmeric powder

Chicken, mutton masala, garam masala

Puliyogare, vangibath, bisibelebath masala

CM’s recognition

Karnataka State Finance Corporation, which has provided Maruthi Masala several loans since the 1980s, conferred the Golden Jubilee award to the firm in 2010. It was presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (during his first tenure)