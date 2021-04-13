STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman cop feted for ensuring timely aid to businessman MA Yusuff Ali and passengers

State Police Chief Loknath Behera announced a cash reward of Rs 2000 and appreciation letter for AV Biji, a senior civil police officer in Panangad station

Published: 13th April 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:07 PM

AV Biji, a senior civil police officer in Panangad station.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Loknath Behra has lauded a woman police officer for her efforts in rescuing businessman MA Yusuff Ali and his fellow passengers after their helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Kochi on Sunday.

Behera on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 and an appreciation letter for AV Biji, a senior civil police officer in Panangad station. Biji and her husband Rajesh K launched a rescue operation immediately after the chopper made a landing near their house. Biji alerted police officers soon after the incident.

Yusuff Ali, the Lulu Group chairman, sustained minor injuries after his helicopter belly-landed in the swamp at Panangad, returned to the UAE on Monday. 

Yusuff Ali went back to Abu Dhabi along with his family in a special aircraft sent by the royal family of the UAE, said V Nandakumar, director of communications, Lulu Group International.

"His health is perfectly alright. He has been advised rest by the doctors and he is recuperating at his home in Abu Dhabi," Nandakumar said.

The helicopter Yusuff Ali was travelling in was lifted after a four-hour exercise using a crane and shifted to Nedumbassery.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground in Panangad but was forced to land at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues at around 9:00 am.

