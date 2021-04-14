STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai doctor Soosan Jacob among top women ophthalmologists in world

Dr Soosan Jacob enters ‘Power List 2021’, which includes top 100 influential women ophthalmologists in the world

Published: 14th April 2021

Dr Soosan Jacob

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Dr Soosan Jacob has entered the ‘Power List 2021’, which includes the top 100 influential women ophthalmologists in the world. The prestigious Power List is compiled annually by ‘The Ophthalmologist’, a premier international publication dedicated to the field of ophthalmology and selection is based on national and international recognition among peers.

The Director and Chief of Refractive and Cornea Foundation, and senior consultant for Cataract and Glaucoma Services at Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals in Chennai, Dr Jacob has over 21 years of experience specialising in cornea, refractive surgery and cataract surgery. Her other fields of interest in ophthalmology include cutting-edge cataract, complex and complicated cases, anterior segment reconstruction procedures, glaucoma, orbit and oculoplasty.  

“I am honoured to enter this list. Initiatives like ‘Power List’ are important as they celebrate all the awesome, wonderful women ophthalmologists who show the way forward and inspire other women. For women, it is important to break glass ceilings to achieve their full potential,” Dr Jacob said.

Commenting on his colleague’s achievement, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital chairman Prof Amar Agarwal said, “Dr Jacob has been making exemplary contributions, especially to the cornea and refractive surgical field with many innovative surgical techniques -- notable and recent among them being a novel technique termed Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Segment (CAIRS) to treat keratoconus, a commonly diagnosed condition in which the clear tissue on the eye front bulges outward.

Her  innovations have been life-changing for many patients. My best wishes to her for many more laurels.”
Dr Soosan Jacob is also the recipient of several prestigious international awards, including International Society of Refractive Surgery’s Kritzinger Memorial Award; Connecticut Society of Eye Physicians’ Innovator’s Award, The Waring Medal, European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery’s John Henahan Award for Young Ophthalmologist, and American Academy of Ophthalmology’s International Ophthalmologist Education Award, among others.

