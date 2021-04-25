STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alyte cabs offer rides to seniors, pregnant ladies

Rachakonda police on Saturday launched free cab service for senior citizens, pregnant women and people with non-critical medical emergencies.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Alyte services under Mahindra Logistics being inaugurated by Rachakonda police. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rachakonda police on Saturday launched free cab service for senior citizens, pregnant women and people with non-critical medical emergencies. The services are being offered by Alyte services of Mahindra Logistics. 

The services will be provided round the clock and cater to Kushaiguda, Neredmet, Nacharam, Malkagiri and Uppal areas. The cab service can be availed by calling the Covid Control Room: 9490617234. The Alyte Services driver’s health will be monitored regularly and also the vehicles will be disinfected from time-to-time.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police launched ‘LAST Ride Services’ for the needy who have beeb affected by the second wave of the pandemic, which can be availed free of cost from 8 am to 6 pm by calling on the numbers: 7995404040 or 9490617440.

