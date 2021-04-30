Uttarakhand FLO members deliver home-cooked food to help families plagued by COVID-19

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Women from the Uttarakhand chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) have started an initiative to help families plagued by Covid 19 pandemic.

On a daily basis, more than 100 people are provided food including senior citizens, people with special dietary needs such as those with diabetes and heart conditions.

Komal Batra, chairperson of the organization who shoulders the responsibility to provide dry ration, fruits and multivitamins to senior citizens told TNIE, "Our motive is to do as much as we can for the people who are in need. Our members are working 24x7 to ensure help reaches where it is need. After all, it is compassion and empathy which are traits of humankind."

The women have formed a Whatsapp group in which information related to the family is shared followed by verification and home delivery of home-cooked food by the women.

Deepa Dhami, who is shouldering the responsibility of cooking good with many others said, "We try our best to cook in a safe manner and ensure delivery to the people who need it. Our focus is on quality and hygiene."

Apart from Dhami key members of the cooking team happen to be Sunita Vatsalya, Anuradha Malla and many others.

The group has been divided into subgroups across Dehradun city. Every group takes responsibility to deliver home-cooked food within a 5kms radius from their location.

The members and employees of the organization make up over 2000 workforce which has come together to do whatever they can.

Members of the group have also ordered 10 Oxygen concentrators to help the people in need which are to arrive in a week or so.

Priyamvada Iyer, Mansi Virmani, and Komal Batra are ensuring economical medical supplies, discounted Oxymeters, O2 concentrators, BP instruments, and surgical supplies.

The members are also collating information of groups, government departments, non-government organizations, individuals, and others to provide single point information source to those in need of oxygen, food, medical assistance, or any other help in these pandemic times.

Many of the group members who are medical practitioners of different fields of medicine, psychologists, and counselors are also helping many people by offering advise, counseling and keeping them aware of the ongoing Covid situation precautions.

Dr. Geeta Khanna, a member, said, "We are doing our bit and providing assistance, advice, and counseling as much as we can."

Among many others, Vaidya Shikha Prakash, Dr. Neha Sharma, Dr. Maansi Mittal, Smriti Batta are helping in procuring beds, plasma, oxygen, and other essentials through a live helpline