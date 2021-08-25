STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

10-year-old Thejaswi Abhilash from Thrissur is the youngest in Asia to finish a digital doodle in less than a minute. The youngster recently bagged a place in India and Asia Book of Records

Published: 25th August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Thejaswi Abhilash

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: When 10-year-old Thejaswi Abhilash saw her uncle Arjun, a student at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, drawing assignments on his iPad, she also wanted to try it out. The youngster who loves to draw shapes and pictures on paper struggled at first to draw on the digital illustration application- Procreate. Gradually the Thrissur-native mastered the art to the level where she has now entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for being the youngest in the country and in Asia to create digital doodle art on iPad in 59 seconds.  

Elated to receive the certificate and acknowledgement by the record committee, Thejaswi shares her love for drawing. “My uncle is my inspiration in digital drawing. When I saw him drawing on an iPad, using a pencil-like tool, I got fascinated. He then taught me how to draw digital art using iPencil. Since I like drawing cartoon figures, shapes, etc, I did the same for the records as well,” says Thejaswi, Class V student of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Kalady.

 

The 10-year claims that the record she has set is new. “Most of the people break the already created records, but I have set a new one. It was my mother Kavitha who suggested the idea of attempting for records. I had even trained myself to finish doodling within 30 to 40 seconds to get the pace,” she adds.  The little champion has big plans according to her mother Kavitha Abhilash, a fashion designer cum instructor at their own Fashion Institute in Angamaly. 

“Thejaswi was fond of drawing and painting ever since she was a kid. For her records, she did doodling on the A4 size tab screen. Thejaswi wishes to explore art more, especially digital illustrations including animation. So, after learning these art forms in detail she has plans to try for another record in the future. For her, digital art is not a mere leisure activity, she sees it as a serious affair,” says Kavitha. 

TAGS
India Matters
Comments

