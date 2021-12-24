With second-largest AI talent pool, Bengaluru ranked fifth in world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has emerged among the top five cities in the world for Artificial Intelligence (AI), ranked at No. 5, with the first four being cities in the USA. The ranking is among top 50 AI cities, measured by the TIDE Framework and listed by Harvard Business Review (HBR).

The top four cities are San Francisco, New York, Boston and Seattle. The ranking factors in diversity and inclusive talent pool. Reviewers have noted that Bengaluru also has the world’s second-largest AI talent pool and is ranked fifth for diversity among AI workers, as measured by data from Fletcher school, Tufts University, and derived at based on a framework of indicators such as talent pool, investments, diversity of talent, evolution of the country’s digital foundations (TIDE).

Another feather in Bengaluru’s cap is that it is also among cities on HBR’s list of AI hotspots in the developing world — these cities also score favourably on the cost of living, which could be a powerful draw for diverse talent, the reviewers noted. Other such cities include Hyderabad, Jakarta, Lagos, Nairobi, Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Saõ Paolo.

Among Indian cities in the global ranking are New Delhi (18th) and Hyderabad (19th), while Mumbai is ranked 27th in terms of diversity of AI talent. Diversity and inclusive pool of talent developing AI matter to the reviewers as AI developers are influenced by their own world views, which, in turn, guide them in their selection of applications, data sets and training of algorithms.

The reviewers believe that the factors collectively give companies a way to prioritise their AI talent sourcing choices by scoring the different locations on the concentration, quality and diversity of the AI talent pool. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, told TNIE that she was thrilled that Bengaluru is one of the top cities in the world for AI and has the world’s second-largest AI talent pool.

“The AI landscape is dynamic, especially in the developing world. We are leading the way for a future in innovation and technology. AI has become a key technology that stresses on the quality of innovation as a critical success factor in technological competitiveness,” she added.