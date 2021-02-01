Jharkhand tribal village with walls as blackboards earns PM praise 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the initiative taken by Dumarthar village where in walls double up as blackboards for school children.

Sapan Kumar, the principal of Utkramit Madhya Vidyalalya in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, had hit headlines for transforming the entire village into a classroom where walls serve as blackboard on which students solve assignments given by teachers through loudspeakers.

This correspondent had earlier reported about the unique initiative.

The entire village and Kumar are happy that the initiative has put their hamlet on the national map.

With most of the children having no access to smartphones to take online classes, teachers of this tribal dominated village are using this strategy to keep classes going amid the Covid pandemic.

Kumar, as reported earlier, is also making children self-sufficient who are producing chalks, mats on which they sit while taking the classes.

They are making brooms for keeping the place clean, on their own, with whatever resources available naturally in the area.

“We are really grateful to PM Modi that he has mentioned the initiative take by principal Sapan Kumar. People are so enthused that they are distributing sweets among each other and have planned a grand celebration in the village on Monday where a community fest will be organised and cultural programme will be organised,” said a villager.

Children are also happy that the work done by them is being recognised by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat.