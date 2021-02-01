STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari wins Covid warrior award

The police team, under her leadership, also supplied masks as a part of creating awareness in urban and rural areas.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari receiving COVID woman warrior award from the central minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District SP B Raja Kumari, on Sunday, received the Covid woman warrior award from Union Forest and Science and Technology Minister Prakash Javadekar. The award is given on the occasion of the 29th foundation day for National Commission for Women at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. 

The State police department had nominated the Vizianagaram SP for the award. Raja Kumari expressed her gratitude to DGP Gautam Sawang for nominating her. She also expressed her gratitude to police officials, district administration and public of Vizianagaram district. 

Besides her regular duties in helping to contain the spread of Covid-19, including strict surveillance at the check posts, maintaining containment zones, raids and checks against violation of Covid norms, the Viziangaram police led by Raja Kumari, took up several service-oriented activities during the Covid lockdown period. 

They distributed essentials to the poor and supplied food packets to beggars and other downtrodden for several days across the district. The police team, under her leadership, also supplied masks as a part of creating awareness in urban and rural areas. They helped patients and pregnant women by ferrying them in police vehicles. Several personnel from different stations in Vizianagaram continue to supply food packets to the poor as on date.

