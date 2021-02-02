STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Traditional tribal farewell given to Vizianagaram teacher for his services

Villagers of Malluguda, a small tribal hamlet, of Gumma Laxmipuram mandal gave the government teacher of a local school a farewell that he would recollect with a smile.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Malluguda, a small tribal hamlet, of Gumma Laxmipuram mandal gave the government teacher of a local school a farewell that he would recollect with a smile. 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  Villagers of Malluguda, a small tribal hamlet, of Gumma Laxmipuram mandal gave the government teacher of a local school a farewell that he would recollect with a smile. The villagers washed his legs with turmeric water amd took him in a procession by carrying him on their shoulders as a mark of respect. 

Goudu Narendra worked as the headmaster of a Malluguda Mandal Parishad Primary School for 10 years. Such was his dedication, he used to take classes for the 20 children on the verandahs of nearby houses and under trees, when the school building collapsed in 2016, so that students never missed classes.  Impressed by the improvement in their children under Narendra’s teaching, villagers constructed a shed to run the school after Dasara holidays in the same year. 

Besides teaching academics, he also prepared the students for various competitive exams. Speaking to TNIE, Narendra, who is from Mondekhal village of Kurupam mandal, said on learning about the progress of children in Malluguda Mandal Parishad Primary School, about 12 children from nearby villages took admission in the school.

“We saw the improvement in our children’s education under him,” S Raju, resident of Malluguda village, said. “As part of expressing gratitude to the teacher, we washed his legs with holy turmeric water and took him in a procession by carrying him on our shoulders,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal students Goudu Narendra
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp