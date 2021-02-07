Doctors, nurses turn family for elderly COVID patient who lived alone in Chennai 

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the number of Covid-19 cases reduces, heartwarming stories from hospitals remain aplenty.

Doctors and nurses have been the sole caretakers of Covid-19 patients as visitors were not allowed in hospitals; but at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here, they even served as family to a 70-year-old man who didn’t have anyone else to take care of him.

The elderly man lived alone as all his relatives were abroad when he tested positive for the coronavirus, said RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan.

“He had no caretaker when he developed symptoms. He informed his family abroad and they contacted the Health authorities here, who visited his house and brought him to the hospital,” Dr Theranirajan explained.

Since there was no attender, even the patient’s clothes could not be brought to the hospital. He had some lung complications, and was immediately admitted to the RGGGH, the dean added.

The RGGGH staff ensured clothes were given to the patient from the ‘Wall of Kindness’, where people can donate clothes and essentials to needy patients at the hospital.

“Our healthcare staff also ensured he ate properly. They offered him counselling and communicated with his family abroad,” said the dean.

Eventually, the patient’s wife returned to the country and wrote a check for Rs 1 lakh to the hospital for the treatment and care provided.

“She was almost in tears when she came to the hospital. She gave us the cheque and said she would be ready to help the hospital in any way. It was heartwarming for us too,” Dr Theranirajan said, adding that the patient was discharged on January 23.

The RGGGH has handled more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases and saved many lives, including those of 30 patients above the age of 90 years.

In the past, patients’ relatives have donated televisions, rice bags and cash, among other things, out of gratitude to the hospital.