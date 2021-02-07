STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired DSP turned psychologist offers free service for poor & needy

 Till a few decades ago, post-retirement life was connected to an easy chair, reading newspapers, going on a pilgrimage and visiting children and relatives.

Published: 07th February 2021

Namagiri Babji, retired DSP (Photo | EPS)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Till a few decades ago, post-retirement life was connected to an easy chair, reading newspapers, going on a pilgrimage and visiting children and relatives. But, over the years, the trend is changing and people are looking at pursuing avocations that give them more pleasure and satisfaction.

One such retired man is Namagiri Babji, who retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the Andhra Pradesh police department, and chose an unusual profession of counselling. Post-retirement, he did Masters in Psychology. He is also the only one to have done PhD on the topic ‘Exploratory study on occupational stress among the police officers and coping mechanism’ in the Telugu States and third in the country till now.

His ‘Prasanna Mind and Personality Counselling Centre’ at Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram has people coming for counselling not only from the twin Godavari districts, but also from other States and even NRIs. “I began my second innings with this clinic and became busy counselling my patients. Life should move on in a meaningful way,” he says.

He had a tough time giving his MA Psychology exams, in 2010, while working as a Circle Inspector in Vijayawada. When his superior was reluctant to grant him leave, he took night duty and studied, while on duty, writing the exams during the day. Sometimes, I used to sit at the ATM kiosks to complete the portions for the next day exam,” recalls Babji, who retired in 2016.

He also did MA Philosophy and Economics through distance mode, while in service. He tried his luck in the police department in 1979 but, realised his dream only after a decade in 1989, when he was qualified for the Sub-Inspector post. Till then, he was serving as a statistical officer at the Visakhapatnam Port Trust. 

Born in Kovvur in 1956 and brought up in Nidadavolu, he earned ‘Mr Nidadavolu’ title.
Babji doesn’t endorse the police taking up the cases related to psychological problems. Stress levels are very high in police. Reforms are required to cleanse the police department, he said suggesting that the government and police department should come forward to utilise the services of qualified psychologists to reduce the stress levels among students and police. He addresses students in several colleges on invitation.

An ardent follower of Bendapudi Ashramam, which was said to be established by famous revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Babji has also opened a yoga centre and Dhyan Mandir for the general public at his home in Kolamuru near Rajamahendravaram.

The power of positivism
Within a month after his retirement, Babji’s wife died in a ghastly road accident, driving him into depression. But, his brother, Dr Ramaraju, a famous cardiologist in Rajama-hendravaram, educated him that depression is not the state he deserved to be

An optimist to the core
“Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing. Never give up. Never stop trying. Never stop learning,” is what Babji preaches. He survived a fierce encounter with the extremists. Maoists pumped 13 bullets into his body during the ‘encounter’ at Pedda Mallavaram near Annavaram in East Godavari district in 1991. A few police personnel died. He had undergone 13 major surgeries. Eight bullets still remain in his body. Doctors also removed a bullet from his heart

Addressing mental health issues
“You cannot please everyone. So, don’t try to do so,” he tells the people coming to him for counselling. He is happy that 32 people who made attempts to end lives out of frustration for a variety of reasons, are now leading a happy life. So far, over 600 persons suffering from various mental illnesses and symptoms, have been relieved. Babji does not collect fees from the poor

