'Pawsome': This Tibetan rescue home in Karnataka's Bylakuppe is safe haven for stray dogs

Published: 09th February 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kalsang and Kunsel treating a sick pet brought in by a resident. (Photo | Express)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A tiny gate on one of the crossroads near the Golden Temple in Bylakuppe opens to a place that looks like a dog park.

Some strays can be seen resting on cots, neatly laid turfs, while others on the cushions lined under a tree.

But make no mistake for it isn't any park, rather a shelter home. Named 'Dolma Dog Rescue House', the facility is managed by a sister-brother duo who offer shelter for wounded and sick strays.

Currently fostering over 30 dogs at the Bylakuppe centre, the home was established in August 2018 and has since been funded by just one person called Tsering Dolma, who is based in the US.

Some of the inhabitants of the rescue house

Tsering’s brother, Kalsang is the administrator of the rescue home.

“We've had the vision to build a shelter home for strays for many years. After saving some money, my sister took the initiative to fund the centre. A street dog with nine puppies became our first inhabitant,” said Kalsang.

“We cannot take in healthy strays as we have limited space and funds,” he added.

With monthly expenses exceeding Rs 70,000, the rescue home has appointed a nurse and two helpers.

A veterinarian doctor from Periyapatna also visits the centre to treat the strays.

The centre is immaculate and a yellow board with a 'time table' for each day, catches the eye of every visitor.

The schedule lists timings for the dogs' meals, walks among other things.

“We need 220 kilos of rice per month. The dogs are fed milk and rice, pedigree and chicken – in turns. Their snacks include bones, pedigree, biscuits and curd,” he explained.

Apart from Tsering's savings, the facility also raises funds by providing treatment to other pets at a subsidised rate.

“These pet owners also provide some donation amount, all of which is used to provide better facilities to the strays at our home," he said.

Further, the treated dogs are put up for adoption and the centre ensures their safe rehabilitation.

“Many tourists used to adopt dogs from here. However, since the tourist flow has been reduced following the pandemic, the adoption rate has gone down,” he added.

