Abbakka, pet dog who was almost killed by her owner, gives birth

Abbakka, a pet dog, which was dragged through the road after being tied to the car of its former owner, has become the mother of three male puppies on Wednesday.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:31 AM

Abbakka with her newborn pups

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Abbakka, a pet dog, which was dragged through the road after being tied to the car of its former owner, has become the mother of three male puppies on Wednesday. It was nearly a week ago members of DAYA Animal Welfare Organisation, an NGO which took care of the dog after the heinous incident in December, found that she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.  

“Abbakka and her three puppies are healthy now. Since she had to undergo severe trauma, we were worried. But under the care of veterinary surgeon Chandrakanth, everything went well.  It is happy news for all animal lovers,” said a DAYA volunteer. 

Meanwhile, several animal lovers have approached DAYA for adopting the puppies of Abbakka. “Several animal lovers are approaching us to adopt the puppies. We are receiving requests for this even from other states. But we haven’t taken any decision yet,” said a member of the NGO.  

Earlier, the NGO had approached the Chengamanad police against the owner of the dog who inflicted shocking cruelty on the canine. The organisation claimed that the cruelty took place against the dog when she was pregnant. 

According to them the gravity of the crime is higher as he knowingly injured a pregnant animal  “Therefore this fact must be included in the chargesheet that is to be filed against the accused,” the complaint states.

