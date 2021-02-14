STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack finds its own ‘Bhakta Salabega’ in Shyam Chacha

Abdul Samad Nizami of Cuttack Sadar is today much sought after at religious events for his beautiful rendition of Jagannath bhajans.
 

59-year-old Abdul, popularly known as Shyam Chacha, has set an example of religious amity

59-year-old Abdul, popularly known as Shyam Chacha, has set an example of religious amity

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: For villagers of Prahrajpur under Cuttack Sadar block, a visually-challenged Abdul Samad Nizami is their  present day Bhakta Salabega, the 17th century poet who is considered one of the greatest devotees of Lord Jagannath and his devotional poems are not only an integral part of Jagannath tradition but also a glaring symbol of all inclusive Jagannath culture.

The 59-year-old Abdul, popularly known as Shyam Chacha, has set an example of religious amity and co-existence through his devotional songs on Lord Jagannath. In fact, he is a permanent fixture at all religious functions and celebrations in his native and villages in the vicinity. Shyam Chacha has carved a niche for himself by singing Jagannath bhajans, something that he started in his early 20s to eke out his living. While his speciality lies in singing Odia bhajans of Bhakta Salabega, the singer draws inspiration from Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal. 

He lost his vision in both the eyes after suffering from an unknown disease when he was just 3-month old. Twelve years later in 1974, a local teacher Pradipta Kumar Acharya who saw him beating a tin box in a rhythmic manner got him admitted to Kala Vikash Kendra at Cuttack to learn music. However, he could not continue learning due to financial crisis and returned home within months. But during his short stay in the institution, he listened to songs of noted singer Bhikari Charan Bal and learnt bhajans based on Jagannath culture. He was consumed by the bhakti of Jagannath and has been singing his bhajans since. 

For him, both Allah and Lord Jagannath are the same. Although Shyam Chacha sings qawali and other songs, he is much sought after for singing Jagannath bhajans at religious events and cultural programmes. Locals said people of 20 villages nearby Praharajpur invite him wherever there is a celebration of a newborn’s 21st  day ceremony, Satyanarayan puja or birthday celebration in their houses. 

“It is a blessing that I am able to sing Jagannath bhajans so well and when I do so, I forget that I am a Muslim and feel that both Allah and Jagannath Mahaprabhu are within me”, he said. By singing Jagannath bhajans at events, he is able to sustain his six-member family including wife, three sons and a daughter.
Not only a celebrated singer in the area, he is also a poet who writes devotional songs and a musician who can play tabla, dholak, harmonium and guitar.

Besides, Shyam  Chacha is a radio technician and can repair any model of radio despite being visually challenged. When the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed cutting off all singing assignments, Shyam Chacha sustained by repairing radios which were much in  demand then by students who used them to listen to audio classes being aired by the  School and Mass Education department through All India Radio.

While the State government is yet to provide artiste pension to Shyam Chacha, MP Achuyta Samant has engaged him temporarily in his village school at Kalarabanka to teach Odissi vocals to students every Sunday.

