STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Now, convicts begin growing sugarcane and fish in Vellore prison farm

Altogether, the prison registers sales of Rs 7-8 lakh per day

Published: 16th February 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane cultivation and fish farming are the new revenue earning initiatives at the Vellore Central Prison (Photo | Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore Central Prison has been engaging convicts in various constructive activities including shoe making and running a fuel retail outlet, besides farming, to help them boost their savings and adapt to the mainstream on release. Now, sugarcane cultivation and fish farming have been added to the list of revenue earning initiatives.

“We have recently begun sugarcane cultivation and fish farming in the prison premises by employing the convicts,” said V Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Vellore Central Prison.

She said vegetables including brinjal and tomato are being cultivated in the prison farm, apart from sugarcane. “About 300 sugarcane cuttings have been planted in the prison farm,” she added.

As many as ten convicts are employed for cultivating sugarcane.

The shoe making unit had been manufacturing shoes meant for men but recently the unit started making shoes for women as well.

The shoes manufactured in the prison unit are being sold to personnel of the police, fire and rescue services and prison departments across the state. Ninety convicts are engaged in shoe making. Each of them are paid wages amounting to Rs 10,000 per month.

Eighty pairs of shoes are manufactured per day. The first consignment of ladies shoes was dispatched last week, Rukmani Priyadarshini said.

The petrol bunk run by the convicts also earns handsome returns. Altogether, the prison registers sales of Rs 7-8 lakh per day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Central Prison Vellore Sugarcane
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp