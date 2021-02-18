STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first in India, Hyderabad recognised as 'Tree City' by international body

The international organisation Arbor Day Foundation recognised Hyderabad for the planting of 2.4 crore trees.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been recognised as a ‘Tree City’ for the year 2020 by the international organisation, Arbor Day Foundation.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao shared the information on Twitter in Thursday. 

He tweeted, “Happy to share that @arborday foundation (which works with FAO of UN) has recognised Hyderabad as a Tree City of the world. The only Indian city to be included in this list.

This is an acknowledgment of our efforts to improve green cover as part of #HarithaHaaram programme”. The organisation recognised Hyderabad for planting of 2.4 crore trees. 

Five standards

The Arbor Day Foundation mentions on its website that the recognition of a city as a ‘Tree City’ is based on five standards — the city must have a written statement by city leaders delegating responsibility for the care of trees within the municipal boundary to a staff member, a city department, or a group of citizens; the city has in place a law or an official policy that governs the management of forests and trees; the city has an updated inventory or assessment of the local tree resource; the city has a dedicated annual budget for the routine implementation of the tree management plan and the city holds an annual celebration of trees to raise awareness. 

