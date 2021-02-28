STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Inspired by grandmother's words, Andhra man finds happiness in helping others

Thirty-year-old Papijenni Rama Krishna Reddy was born at Tellapadu in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

They are adopting schools to distribute study material, improving school infrastructure, planting saplings and helping the needy through various activities. 

They are adopting schools to distribute study material, improving school infrastructure, planting saplings and helping the needy through various activities. 

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, and to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” This remark of Ralph Waldo Emerson had its weight on the purpose of life. Taking these words as a cue and inspired by his grandmother’s words ‘serving the needy is the ultimate purpose of life,’ a young railway keyman from Kadapa district has been leading a meaningful life for the past one decade. 

Thirty-year-old Papijenni Rama Krishna Reddy was born at Tellapadu in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district. Since his childhood days, he adored Swami Vivekananda and started Vivekananda Foundation in 2010 along with his friends—S Siva, S Sreenivasulu and N Eswaraiah—who have been supporting him wholeheartedly. 

In the past one decade, the foundation expanded to 81 members and has been extending its services in Kalalsapadu, Kasinayana, Porumamilla, B Kodur, Muddanur and surrounding 20 mandals in Kadapa district.  As part of their service activities, they are adopting schools to distribute study material, improving school infrastructure, planting saplings and helping the needy through various activities. 

They have adopted Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Tellapadu and improved its infrastructure by spending nearly Rs 1 lakh. Realising the importance of blood donation, the foundation members are always ready to help the people such as pregnant women and accident victims. They have saved the lives of 70 persons with the timely donation of blood. “We also disseminate the teachings of Swami Vivekananda by distributing literature to the younger generation,’’ Rama Krishna Reddy said. 

Another contribution of the foundation is promoting the conservation of environment by planting saplings and inspiring the children to love nature. They celebrate the National Youth Day every year to motivate the youth and school students to do social service and also fulfil social responsibility by felicitating social workers. They are helping the underprivileged students, enrolled in government schools, by providing school bags, books and stationery. Within a year, they have extended support to 2,929 students in 61 schools.

“We are planning to construct an orphanage exclusively to serve the destitutes at Obulapuram in Sri Avadhutha Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa distirct,’’ another foundation member Siva said. Under the ‘Mana Vooru – Mana Badi’ (Our Village - Our Schools), an initiative to adopt schools, the foundation has developed several schools. Rama Krishna Reddy bagged over 40 mementoes from various organisations for his service activities.

Activities taken up

Vignana Seva
Propagation of Swami Vivekananda’s ideology 
by distributing booklets'

Cheyutha
Distribution of bed sheets to abandoned elderly persons

Saraswathi Seva
Establishment of village libraries

Basata
Distribution of books and bags to needy students

Spoorthi
Motivating college students and empowering women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Vivekananda Foundation
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp