STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mandasa youth wage war on plastic, show us way to reclaim beaches

As tourists are throwing plastic waste and garbage at the beach near Ratti village in Mandasa mandal, a few youths came forward to clean up the beach. 

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Youth cleaning up a beach near Ratti village in Srikakulam district I Express

Youth cleaning up a beach near Ratti village in Srikakulam district I Express

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It is a common practice for the visitors and tourists to litter beaches after partying. Noticing that the beaches are losing their sheen due to indiscriminate dumping of trash, a group of youngsters from Mandasa has decided to take up beach clean-up activity as their life mission.

As tourists are throwing plastic waste and garbage at the beach near Ratti village in Mandasa mandal, a few youths came forward to clean up the beach. It may be mentioned that people have started thronging the beaches since Karthika Masam for parties.

Members of Sri Ramayana Navahnika Yagna Trust
distributing food to the needy in Tenali.

However, the plastic waste and food left by the visitors on the beach is causing severe inconvenience to coastal villagers and fishermen. Besides cleaning up the beach, the youth are also creating awareness among the tourists on hygienic practices and Covid-19 precautionary measures. 

“A group of youth from Mandasa village has decided to sensitise the public about cleanliness in the name of Great Mandasa - Clean Mandasa,” said Mandasa Development Society secretary Dileep Panigrahi. “We are sensitising the tourists about the importance of maintaining hygiene and greenery, besides educating them on Covid-19 precautionary measures.

As more people are thronging beaches on weekends, we have decided to clean them up on Sundays and other public holidays,” he added. “We cleared the plastic and food waste at beach near Ratti village on last Sunday. We also sensitised the visitors about the need to keep the beaches neat and clean,” Dileep explained.

“To ensure clean and neat beaches, we have been motivating the local youths to join the campaign. As we conducted the clean-up drive twice at Ratti village, we will launch the campaign at Baruva beach from next Sunday,’’ he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandasa beaches beach clean-up
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp