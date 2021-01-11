Kerala government allots private firm 2 acres land to set up waste treatment facility at Kadungalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big step towards scientifically disposing of plastic waste and waste generated from slaughterhouses and construction/demolition sites, Kerala government has allotted two acres of land at Kadungalloor in the district for setting up a solid waste treatment plant.

An order dated December 29, 2020, issued by the state has allotted the said land to a private firm identified as SeaQueen Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd for a period of 30 years.

As per the order, the land has been allotted to the firm at a lease premium of Rs 4.24 lakh and for a yearly lease amount of Rs 200.

Suchitwa Mission officials said the firm was selected by the Mission for setting up animal waste rendering, construction and demolition waste processing unit apart from a plastic waste processing facility.

“The land has been given on lease as per Solid Waste Management Rules notified by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Strict conditions have been incorporated in the lease agreement to prevent misuse of the land,” the officials said adding the agreement strictly prohibits the firm from pledging the land in any financial institution. Officials said once the facility becomes operational, it will be able to process a major quantity of solid waste generated in the city.

As per a study report, the major source of solid waste in the city is from domestic waste sources, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants, markets, hospitals, slaughterhouses and construction and demolition sites.It says the total daily generation of solid waste in city is around 250 metric tonnes. Slaughterhouses and innumerable number of chicken stalls in the city are the highest contributors of meat waste.

The slaughterhouse at Mattancherry has the capacity to handle 50 large and 25 small animals while the one at Kaloor handles 200 large animals and 75 small animals daily. “The animal waste rendering unit will be a solution to scientifically dispose of the meat waste generated in the city,” the officials added.