STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala government allots private firm 2 acres land to set up waste treatment facility at Kadungalloor

An order dated December 29, 2020, issued by the state has allotted the said land to a private firm identified as SeaQueen Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd for a period of 30 years.

Published: 11th January 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

Plastic waste affect city's ecosystem in many ways | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big step towards scientifically disposing of plastic waste and waste generated from slaughterhouses and construction/demolition sites, Kerala government has allotted two acres of land at Kadungalloor in the district for setting up a solid waste treatment plant.

An order dated December 29, 2020, issued by the state has allotted the said land to a private firm identified as SeaQueen Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd for a period of 30 years.

As per the order, the land has been allotted to the firm at a lease premium of Rs 4.24 lakh and for a yearly lease amount of Rs 200.

Suchitwa Mission officials said the firm was selected by the Mission for setting up animal waste rendering, construction and demolition waste processing unit apart from a plastic waste processing facility.
 “The land has been given on lease as per Solid Waste Management Rules notified by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Strict conditions have been incorporated in the lease agreement to prevent misuse of the land,” the officials said adding the agreement strictly prohibits the firm from pledging the land in any financial institution. Officials said once the facility becomes operational, it will be able to process a major quantity of solid waste generated in the city.

As per a study report, the major source of solid waste in the city is from domestic waste sources, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants, markets, hospitals, slaughterhouses and construction and demolition sites.It says the total daily generation of solid waste in city is around 250 metric tonnes. Slaughterhouses and innumerable number of chicken stalls in the city are the highest contributors of meat waste. 

The slaughterhouse at Mattancherry has the capacity to handle 50 large and 25 small animals while the one at Kaloor handles 200 large animals and 75 small animals daily. “The animal waste rendering unit will be a solution to scientifically dispose of the meat waste generated in the city,” the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste treatment plastic waste Kerala Kadungalloor
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp