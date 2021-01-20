400 cancer children continue their education on tablets  

By Express News Service

As classrooms across the country, including Canshala and Learning Clinics in hospitals, remain closed in the pandemic, CanKidsKidsCan, the National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India, distributed tablets to 400 children with cancer in 17 hospitals across India during the official launch of their Online Classes, so that kids can pursue their education online.

“We are dedicated to educate, encourage and motivate young Childhood Cancer warriors to take challenges coming their way with a positive attitude. For quite some time, the panel of experienced teachers at Canshala was brainstorming on the best ways to replenish the link between kids and their classes so that their academic progress does not come to a halt because of covid-induced lockdowns and other restrictions,” said Meena Abrol, Head, Education at Cankids, at the launch of Online Canshala.

“We have provided tabs with in-built content and applications like Diksha, other state government educational app and our own Non-Formal & Therapeutic Education Curriculum, as well as GoogleMeet, Google classroom, Google drive, Zoom video conferencing App and MS office, with one year of internet connectivity,” she added.

Endorsing the distribution of tablets among the young cancer patients, Cankids Chairman Poonam Bagai said, “Sensing it as the need of the hour, we revised our scholarship policy to include these tablets. The universal push towards online education has provided our kids with cancer a huge opportunity to be able to learn even during treatment.”

She further stated that from next year efforts would be made to ensure that each child with cancer has access to a device so that his education is not disrupted while the treatment is on.“I lost four years of schooling because of my cancer treatment. I would have been in Class 10 this year, but am in Class 5. I don’t want to miss even one day of school now,” said Gaurav Garg, a blood cancer survivor from Faridabad.