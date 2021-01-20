STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala man sets up secular matrimony for the humankind

High literacy rate might not be an accurate gauge of one’s social and moral ideologies.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Manushyajaathi

Manu Manushyajaathi

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: High literacy rate might not be an accurate gauge of one’s social and moral ideologies. The alleged honour killing of 27-year-old Aneesh, a Palakkad - native who had married Haritha, an upper - caste girl, or the 2018 infamous murder of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian from Kottayam, by his girlfriend Neenu Chacko’s relatives are testimonies to this. 

Caste and religion are age-old issues, when it comes to marriage.  An unflinching believer of the principal ‘all humans are equal’, 31-year-old Thrissur native Manu Manushyajaathi (humankind), — devoid of any trace of caste, religion and patriarchal norms — set up a community service.

The mathematics teacher, driven by logic and rationality, created a Facebook page ‘Secular Marriage Matrimony’, wherein he facilitates a platform for people who wish to marry outside barriers of caste and religion, under The Special Marriage Act. “I started a Facebook page in May 2014 titled ‘Mathamillatha Jeevithangal’ (Lives without religion). There, I shared stories of inter-caste, inter-religious and trans couples who fought against all odds to live together. 

Soon, I began receiving requests from people who didn’t want to be shackled by religion and wanted a platform to find secular partners. By October 2014, I started ‘Secular Marriage Matrimony’ for the same. However, I was held back by my studies and other personal engagements, and couldn’t handle the page efficiently. I decided to be more active during the lockdown and the number of followers increased to nearly 26,000, with several people sharing their profiles via SMS  and WhatsApp,” says Manu.

Careful process
Individual profiles are shared in the Facebook page and WhatsApp groups formed for the same, after careful vetting. “After several rounds of conversations with people, I have come to realise that many aren’t as secular as they think. Some have accidentally blurted out their horoscope and star signs when they were asked to talk about their background. Among the descriptions I receive, women are more secular than men. Among them, several might just be looking for any alliance, some are divorced.

They would have been married in a religious and ritualistic manner initially, but now are on the lookout for secular partners. Individual profiles with their contact details are shared publicly only after I’m thoroughly convinced of their true intentions,” explains Manu. Unlike matrimony websites that rake in millions, Manu receives no monetary benefit.

“The happiness I receive when people are willing to keep such societal differences aside and marry is unexplainable. As a former Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad member, I would take classes on science and reasoning as against illogical obsession with horoscopes. Also, since I receive no  funding, once profiles are shared online, interested persons take the matter forward. I’m not involved unless the matter escalates to a different level. I have received threats earlier for promoting such a page but I pay no heed to the same” he adds.

Manu hopes to create a website wherein people will be more comfortable to share their profiles with a moderate fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Currently, he handles the page with Shubha, a Kannur - native who found her partner via  the page.

AGAINST ODDS
I started a Facebook page in May 2014 titled ‘Mathamillatha Jeevithangal’ (Lives without religion). There, I shared stories of inter-caste, inter-religious and trans couples who fought against all odds to live together. Soon, I started to get many requests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secular matrimony Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    A laudable effort.But why all these are started by Hindus only.I would be interested to know how many girls of Minority Communities come forward to marry boys from majority community.Hopefully Media willprovide the details or Mr.Manu himself.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp