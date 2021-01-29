STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students in Karnataka's Hubballi create robot to help in banking services

The students of the Automation and Robotics department of KLE Technological University have spent nearly eight months and spent Rs 5 lakh to develop the robot.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:58 PM

Students with robot 'Maya' in Hubballi (Photo | EPS/ D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: Engineering college students in Hubballi have come up with 'Maya', a robot that has been programmed to serve in banks and speaks in many regional languages. 

The students of the Automation and Robotics department of KLE Technological University have spent nearly eight months and spent Rs 5 lakh to develop the robot. It was developed keeping banking sectors in mind and programmed with all banking activities such as advising the customers on opening accounts, sending them to designated counters for queries. 

With the help of artificial intelligence, it recognises customers' faces and responds to them by using a chatbot. After the banking hours, it automatically goes to the docking yard and charges its batteries without the help of any human being.  

Pruthvi Deshpande and Alwin M developed the robot with help of research assistants Abhijit Sampatkrishna and Kartik Lakkamanahalli and assistant professors Ashwini G K and Shridhar Doddamani. 

Prof Arun Giriyapur, head of Automation and Robotics, said 'Maya' weighs about 15 kg and has battery backup up to 8-10 hours which is sufficient for banking hours. “Based on the customers’ review, more humanoids will be developed and the robot will be improved further," he said. 

The varsity Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar said after understanding the real-time problems, the students came up with the robot to support the banking services. He invited industries to make use of the machinery being developed by the varsity.

