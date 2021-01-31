Kerala: Covid patient wears PPE kit, writes staff nurse exam from ambulance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When faced with hardships, some wilt under pressure and give up on their dreams. Some others like Salini P S of Cheruvattoor near Muvattupuzha, face up to challenges and chase their dreams with dogged determination, inspiring thousands.

Even while under treatment for Covid, Salini chose to give the examination for staff nurse from the confines of an ambulance parked at the exam centre’s premises, donning a PPE kit.

Her never-say-die attitude and steely resolve drew widespread appreciation from all quarters.

Salini knocked on several doors ahead of the examination, seeking help from authorities to arrange a facility for her to write the exams, but none yielded any results.

It was thanks to the efforts of Rakesh Pai, CPM Tripunithura West local secretary and school principal Vineetha, that things were made possible for her.

“She had initially contacted the exam centre for guidance as to whom to approach, to be able to appear for the exam. They directed her to the PSC and then to the DMO, to no avail. It was on Friday that she approached me through the ambulance driver at the FLTC,” said Rakesh. Her exam centre was at Government Boys’ VHSS, Tripunithura.

“When we enquired about it, we came to know that a fitness certificate and approval of the invigilator were required. We spoke to the school authorities, and they were willing. All the arrangements for the examination were facilitated. Because of Covid, no one should miss an opportunity for a bright future,” said Rakesh.