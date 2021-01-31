STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

PM Modi hails paralysed Keralite Rajappan's commitment to cleanliness

In the 20th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0', Modi said the news from Kottayam about the divyang elderly person "makes us realise our responsibilities."

Published: 31st January 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rajappan collecting waste from Vembanad Lake

Rajappan collecting waste from Vembanad Lake

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being physically disabled is a big challenge, especially when it comes to earning a livelihood or helping out society as a responsible citizen. However, 72-year-old N S Rajappan of Kaipuzhamoodu in Kottayam, who lost his ability to walk after being afflicted with polio, never let his disability become a hinderance. And Rajappan’s efforts to keep Vembanad Lake free of plastic waste earned him Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise.“It came as a surprise for me when I was told about how PM Narendra Modi mentioned me in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme,” said Rajappan.

“I have seen another news from Kerala, which highlights our responsibilities. There is a differently abled person, N S Rajappanji, in Kottayam. Though he is unable to walk as he has been paralysed, his commitment towards cleanliness has not been diluted,” Modi said on air.  “For the past several years, he has been taking out his country boat to Vembanad Lake and collecting plastic bottles thrown by visitors. Think, how great is Rajappanji’s thinking. Taking a cue from Rajappanji’s deeds, we must also do whatever is possible to maintain cleanliness,” the prime minister said.

The 72-year-old, who lives with his younger brother’s family, was out on his daily round of plastic bottle collection when the news came. “I can’t stand filth,” said Rajappan. He has never let his disability come in the way of keeping his surroundings clean. “I can remember him dragging himself all around the house and even the neighbouring areas, picking up plastic and organic waste and piling it all up in separate heaps,” said Satheesh, Rajappan’s nephew.

According to Rajappan, he began collecting plastic waste from the lake 15 years ago. “It began as a means of earning a livelihood,” he said. “Earlier, I used to go around plucking ‘othalanga’ (Cerbera odollam or ‘suicide fruit’). It was tough work,” he said.

“However, I was desperately in need of a means of earning a livelihood,” he added. So, Rajappan turned to the thing he was best at. Cleaning up! “My brother’s house is located on the banks of the lake. Everyday, I used to see plastic water bottles floating. So, I thought why not?” he said. The septuagenarian set out in a boat that he rented from a neighbour and began collecting plastic bottles from the lake. According to his nephew, Rajappan starts early in the morning. “He even goes into the inlets where the currents push the plastic in huge piles,” said Satheesh. 

According to Rajappan, things would have been easy if he had a bigger boat. He presently has a very small boat that was gifted by a Malappuram resident. “It is very difficult for me to navigate this small boat. However, a bigger boat will help me manoeuvre it easily,” said Rajappan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajappan PM Modi Mann ki baat Vembanad lake
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp