Hyderabad’s hunger warrior honoured with UK award

Azhar says he was poor himself when he started the initiative. He is still working from Hyderabad because he feels that hunger has swelled after the lockdown. 

Published: 06th July 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Azhar Maqsusi, a social activist from the city, whose initiative ‘Hunger Has No Religion’ by Sani Welfare Foundation feeds about 1,500 people every day in five cities across the country was granted the United Kingdoms Commonwealth Points of Light Award recently. The award recognises outstanding individual volunteers - people who are making a change in their community.

“Azhar’s contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging as a result of the pandemic, but the powerful ‘Hunger has no Religion’ has run for eight years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all. I cannot be happier for him and members of the Sani Welfare Foundation,” said Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad.

“I am thankful that I have been chosen by the almighty to feed people. I have fed the poor for 10 years now and will continue this until hunger is eradicated,” Maqsusi said. “I am also thankful for the support of my family, friends and others who have recognised my service,” he added.Azhar says he was poor himself when he started the initiative. He is still working from Hyderabad because he feels that hunger has swelled after the lockdown. 

