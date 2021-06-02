STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Dog stranded on Odisha river island rescued

During the rainy season and natural calamities, temporary islands are created at the Rushikulya river mouth due to the huge flow of water.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

The dog being rescued from a small island formed near river mouth of the Rushikulya at Purunabandh village on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Animals have as much right to live as human beings. In Odisha's Ganjam district, forest officials have ensured this by rescuing a dog which was stranded on an island formed overnight near Purunabandh village, on Wednesday.

Staff of Berhampur forest division were patrolling the area for protection of Olive Ridleys on the coast, when they spotted the dog on the small island. Realising that it's unlikely the dog would be able to swim out of the island on its own, the forest staff arranged for a motor boat and rescued the animal from the spot.

They said that while strolling on the beach searching for food, the dog might have been dragged into the sea by high tide.

Divisional Forest Officer A Nayak is all praises for the forest staff who rescued the animal. "Every creature has the right to live and our staff just ensured that by rescuing the speechless animal", he said.

Director of Bombay Natural History Society, Dr Bivas Pandav, who has extensively studied the coastal areas of Ganjam, said during the rainy season and natural calamities, temporary islands are created at the river mouth due to the huge flow of water into Rushikulya river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rushikulya river stray dog Ganjam district Olive Ridleys
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp