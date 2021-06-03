STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad girl breaks 84 tiles, breaks Guinness World Record

Breaking a Guinness World Records title is often on karate champions’ bucket lists. But breaking 84 ceramic tiles in 84 seconds is not easy, not at least for a 13-year-old girl.  

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gana Santoshinee Reddy

Gana Santoshinee Reddy (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking a Guinness World Records title is often on karate champions' bucket lists. But breaking 84 ceramic tiles in 84 seconds is not easy, not at least for a 13-year-old girl.

Gana Santoshinee Reddy has set the record for breaking in 84 seconds to mark the 84th month of formation day of Telangana on June 2. "I broke 84 tiles in 84 seconds to mark 84th month of formation of Telangana. I practised for 5-6 months," she told reporters.

On the 5th Telangana Foundation Day in the year 2019, both Santoshini Reddy and her sister were honoured for their performance. 

Santoshinee, a karate black belt holder, has also entered into the 'Genius Book of World Record' by breaking tiles. Santhoshinee has many records to her name, including the world record - turning her head from side to side for 3,315 times in 39 minutes. 

Apart from this, when she was merely six, she received Bala Surya Award for mixing dance, yoga and karate. Santoshinee’s father Dr GS Gopal Reddy, is her teacher. He also runs a karate academy in the city. Santoshinee wishes to make her name in the sport and win International championships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guinness World Records Gana Santoshinee Reddy Ceramic tiles
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp