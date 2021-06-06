STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She is a call away to serve food to Covid patients in Vizianagaram

Varanasi Santoshi Raj of Kalighat Colony, who initially started serving free food to 20 patients, has extended her services to more than 200 now with the rise in Covid cases in the town.

Varanasi Santoshi Raj distributes food packets to Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Vizianagaram

Varanasi Santoshi Raj distributes food packets to Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Vizianagaram. (Photo | Express)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: What started as a small initiative by a woman to serve free food to a few Covid-19 patients in home isolation, has proved to be a boon to several needy people in Vizianagaram now. 

Varanasi Santoshi Raj of Kalighat Colony, who initially started serving free food to 20 patients, has extended her services to more than 200 now with the rise in Covid cases in the town. She could get the much needed financial support from her Facebook friends in the endeavour.

If needy patients contact Santoshi Raj on mobile No. 7095945306, she will serve food, besides extending other help. Employed in a private real estate firm in Vizianagaram, she launched the initiative with her earnings though she has a 3-year-old son to take care of. 

​“Now, I am able to prepare 200 food packets a day and distributing them to those in home isolation with the help of my husband Kasiraju. I am taking requests for food from patients through Facebook and WhatsApp also," she said.

During her visits to Maharaja and Gosha hospitals, she noticed that some attendants of Covid patients were facing problem to get food. 

“Hence, I started distribution of food to Covid patients and other needy people," she said. Santoshi Raj used to donate blood to thalassemia patients as part of her social service. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said, “I have seen the problems of middle class people from my childhood. My father is an inspiration to me in serving the poor and needy people. With the support of my husband and other family members, I am able to serve the needy people during the Covid pandemic."

