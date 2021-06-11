Tamil Nadu teachers dress up as Sura and Yama to spread Covid awareness

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Teachers are known for being dedicated in ensuring that school children get good scores. But these are pandemic times and responding to the challenge, two government teachers are out there on the frontlines playing Surapadma and Lord Yamadharma!

Taking part in a month-long Covid awareness campaign, government teachers NK Hemalatha and D Perumal are going the extra mile to ensure that the public heed their message. Disguised as Sura or Surapadma and Lord Yama, characters synonymous with destruction, the teachers, braving the hot weather, have been performing skits on Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

They had also dressed up as coronavirus and Hanuman for another skit, in which the all-powerful Hanuman faces the coronavirus and ends up learning lessons on avoiding the infection.

“We wanted to do something that will catch the attention of the public. As it is a part of the government’s programme,we take it seriously and put in more effort especially for villages,” said Hemalatha. The district education department along with the police are organising such awareness programmes across the district, said police sources.