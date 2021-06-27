STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hearing-impaired staffers' remarkable service make this Jamshedpur cafe most sought after in the city!

Café La Gravitea offers employment to hearing-impaired youths only and currently employ 10.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Café La Gravitea staff (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In the very first look, Café La Gravitea seems to be any other cafeteria in the Steel City of Jamshedpur. But the moment a waiter or waitress approaches for taking orders, one would realize the uniqueness of this eating joint.

Café La Gravitea offers employment to hearing-impaired youths only and currently employ 10. According to the owner of Café La Gravitea, Ashish Duggar, he was motivated to take this initiative after a youth along with his sister, who was hard of hearing, visited his tea stall in 2016 and told him that his sister wanted to work but she was not getting any job due to her inability. “It was a turning point in my life as after quitting my job as Vice President at a steel company in 2015, I wanted to do something for the society. Meeting with the girl, I realized that the opportunity I was looking for was right in front of me and decided to open a Café where all the employees will be hearing impaired,” said Duggar.

It took him a few months to give shape to his concept/ “Now, the Café is being managed by all the 11 employees, out of which 10 are hearing impaired and talk only in sign language. Initially, I had to face problems as I did not understand what they were saying, but gradually I also learnt sign language in the next six months and now I can communicate like anyone among them,” said Duggar.

Probably, this is only such café in India where the hearing impaired employees not only serve food but also cook and do all other chores which is required at an eating joint, he added. Duggar informed that Café La Gravitea is the most sought after eating joint in Steel City which is famous for more than 120 international varieties of tea.

His initiative got a very good response from the people and the Café is visited by city's important personalities. Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suraj Kumar is one of them. “There has always been a myth among the business class that only physically fit people could do a job efficiently, but the initiative taken by the owner of Café La Gravitea has defied it. They communicate in sign language, the menu is already decided and everything is on writing, and hence, nobody has faced any problem there as everything is being done there quite efficiently. In fact, after the initiative taken by the owner, more and more people throng on the Café to appreciate it,” said Suraj Kumar.

In a way it has given positive sense and has added a new dimension to the aspect of business which was not ever thought by anyone else, he added. The DC said that the initiative has also given a lesson for the entrepreneurs that they should also start giving employment to the specially-abled individuals.

Recently, all the employees were vaccinated at the Café itself. “Not only they readily took the jabs but they also motivated the people living in Jamshedpur in their own sign languages which made a positive impact on the vaccination drive being conducted in the district,” said the DC.

Interestingly, Duggar is not only giving employment to the hearing impaired youths but also conducts ‘No Honking’ campaign. In addition to that, he has also been conducting ‘KhamoSheWithLife’ (for the deaf community around the world) since 2017 with a Cash Prize of US $ 400 which is the only annual event by a startup in India that empowers and gives an opportunity to deaf people to show their skill in diverse field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cafe La Gravitea cafeteria Ashish Duggar sign language hearing impaired Jamshedpur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp