Youngster from Anantapur hamlet wins Diana Award

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Bisat hi Bharath, a youth from a non-descript village in Anantapur district, has received the Diana Award for his contribution to youth development. A panel of former prime ministers of the United Kingdom (UK) chooses the recipients of the award once every two years. Through Pragathi Patham Youth Association, he has been providing career guidance to youngsters; he also participates in social welfare activities such as blood donation and voter enrolment.

Bharath, who hails from Kandikapula village in Putluru mandal, is from an agriculture family. His father Adinarayana is a farmer. mother Sharada Devi an Anganwadi teacher, and sister Mounica is looking for a job. He himself has completed masters in political science from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, and also has masters degrees in sociology and economics from IGNOU. Bharath, who has won a Speak for India debate contest, is now preparing for civils in New Delhi with the Rs 2 lakh cash prize.

He has received NSS National Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017 and I Volunteer, an international organisation, presented him Youth Champion of India Award in 2018. “In my childhood, I had to walk far to attend school. That only inspired me to do better in studies and achieve merit scholarships. I read biographies of great personalities and former President Abdul Kalam’s inspirational quote “Small aim is a crime” has only prompted me to aim high,” he said.