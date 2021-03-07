STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi lauds Mangaluru-based cardiologist for his selfless service

Dr Kamath told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

Dr Padmanabha Kamath

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Cardiologist from Mangaluru - Dr Padmanabha Kamath who successfully supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time was lauded by PM Narendra Modi during the interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme held on Sunday.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

