STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengaluru doctor who beat COVID back on track with 87-km run

Dr Anuradha H K, a neurologist with a passion for running and who has run several marathons over the past three years, was diagnosed with Covid a few months ago.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Anuradha H K

Dr Anuradha H K

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Dr Anuradha H K, a neurologist with a passion for running and who has run several marathons over the past three years, was diagnosed with Covid a few months ago.

The condition affected her lungs, making her worry whether she would ever be able to run marathons again. While it took her a while to recover, she chose not to give up and started training again.

Through grit and determination, she recently completed a 12-hour stadium run covering 87.15 km, and securing the second place. Dr Anuradha (42), who works at Aster CMI Hospital, was diagnosed with Covid towards September-end. Though her condition was not severe at the beginning, she still got herself admitted to the hospital.

On the third day, her oxygen saturation levels started dropping, and she suffered severe bouts of cough. She was unable to walk as she was weak.

Her CT scan revealed moderate pneumonia and she was administered medicines. But her condition deteriorated. She recovered in 10 days, but continued to suffer from some weakness, forcing her to visit the hospital again.

It took her two long months to fully recover. Immediately after, she started walking around the house and slowly hit the park for longer walks.

“I did not want to give up on running. It is something that I love doing. I have participated in over 50 marathons across the country.

Though I was worried and would at certain times suffer panic attacks thinking about my lungs, and fearing if I could end up with reinfection, I did not give up,” said Dr Anuradha. She trained for a month and participated in her first marathon after recovering from Covid. “I didn’t know if I would be able to do it. But I completed it. I was so delighted and happy that I was running again. I didn’t participate to win, but to see how much I could cover,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp