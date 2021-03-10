Five months on, missing Chennai man reunited with family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was in October 2020 that Shankar, a painter by profession, who was depressed without a job due to Covid, went missing from home. A frantic wife Devi searched for him and even complained at the Mogappair Police Station, but had given up hope.

However, the father of a son and daughter, who was presumed dead by the family, was reunited, thanks to Udavum Karangal, which rescued him after he was found loitering on the Girivalam Road, Emalingam, Thiruvannamalai. The 40-year-old was found mentally-ill and given psychiatric treatment, says health worker Mohan of Udavum Karangal.

Shankar was suffering from psychosis but after regular counselling he started to divulge small details like his name and the place he stayed with his family. His photo was sent to his wife, who recognised him, says Mohan. His wife recalled that Shankar was a very good painter and was earning a lot for the family. But due to bad association, he took up drinking and almost became addicted to alcohol.

One day, early in 2020, when it was raining heavily, he consumed too much alcohol on the terrace and fell from the stairs. He was lying outside the whole night and his wife rushed him to Kilapauk Medical College where doctors found his hand and legs partly paralysed.

In October 2020, Shankar was depressed due to lack of work and left the house, says his wife. “We never expected to see him. I want to thank Udavum karangal personally. He still is paralysed and has speaking difficulty. Otherwise, he is fine,” said Devi, who made ends meet by selling flowers and doing household jobs. Mohan counselled the family to continue psychiatric treatment and regular medication. The family’s affection could avert further relapses of his psychiatric problem, Mohan added.