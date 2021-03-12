Kidney transplant survivors and donors share success stories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘End-stage kidney disease is not end of life.’ That was the message conveyed at the World Kidney Day celebrations by the Sapiens Health Foundation on Thursday. The event saw scores of kidney transplant survivors and donors sharing experiences.

“For me, age is just a number,” said Mohammed Lahiri (63), a kidney transplant survivor, stressing that the transplant was not a deterrent in any way to leading a normal life. “I have been trekking, paragliding, gone on long tours and even Haj pilgrimage,”said Mohammed.

He underwent a transplant in 1989 and proudly declared that he wants to live for more than 100 years, so that he would enter the Guinness World Records just to let the world know that a kidney transplant survivor can live a long life. “My wish is to run a half marathon, and reach the base camp of Mt Everest. Everyone should be excited to be alive,” said Mohammed, to the cheers of others.

K Sangeetha, a lupus survivor, underwent kidney transplant in 2016 after her mother donated her kidney. “Confidence is the most important thing that any patient needs to have, next comes a good doctor, and then support from the family.” Maadhu Balaji, actor and comedian, who donated his kidney to his sister-in-law in 2004, said, “People can live a normal life even after donating a kidney. All they should do is take care of their health. I have never had any health issues so far,” said Balaji.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman, Sapiens Health Foundation, said rehabilitation of survivors and prevention of kidney disease is the motto of the Foundation. Firstly, a doctor must listen to what the patient says, Ravichandran said, adding that he has been practising this since he began his career.

He added patients should also have confidence, otherwise it is difficult to face surgery and overcome challenges. This year’s theme of the World Kidney Day is ‘Living Well With Kidney Disease’. The Foundation also released a documentary on the survivors’ testimonies.

World Kidney Day observed at Stanley GH

Chennai: Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai observed World Kidney Day on Thursday, with doctors speaking about kidney diseases. G Subbulakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermanpet, the Chief Guest, spoke about healthy practices to prevent kidney diseases, and praised donors for their sacrifices. Dr L Raghavan, deputy director of medical education, spoke about the Deceased Donor Transplant programme and the stringent procedures adopted when granting permission for transplants. Dean of the hospital, Dr P Balaji, was also present at the event.