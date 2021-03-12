STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kidney transplant survivors and donors share success stories

“For me, age is just a number,” said Mohammed Lahiri (63), a kidney transplant survivor, stressing that the transplant was not a deterrent in any way to leading a normal life.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sapiens Health Foundation founder Rajan Ravichandran interacting with kidney transplant survivors and donors, in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘End-stage kidney disease is not end of life.’ That was the message conveyed at the World Kidney Day celebrations by the Sapiens Health Foundation on Thursday. The event saw scores of kidney transplant survivors and donors sharing experiences.

“For me, age is just a number,” said Mohammed Lahiri (63), a kidney transplant survivor, stressing that the transplant was not a deterrent in any way to leading a normal life. “I have been trekking, paragliding, gone on long tours and even Haj pilgrimage,”said Mohammed.

He underwent a transplant in 1989 and proudly declared that he wants to live for more than 100 years, so that he would enter the Guinness World Records just to let the world know that a kidney transplant survivor can live a long life. “My wish is to run a half marathon, and reach the base camp of Mt Everest. Everyone should be excited to be alive,” said Mohammed, to the cheers of others.

K Sangeetha, a lupus survivor, underwent kidney transplant in 2016 after her mother donated her kidney. “Confidence is the most important thing that any patient needs to have, next comes a good doctor, and then support from the family.” Maadhu Balaji, actor and comedian, who donated his kidney to his sister-in-law in 2004, said, “People can live a normal life even after donating a kidney. All they should do is take care of their health. I have never had any health issues so far,” said Balaji.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajan Ravichandran, chairman, Sapiens Health Foundation, said rehabilitation of survivors and prevention of kidney disease is the motto of the Foundation. Firstly, a doctor must listen to what the patient says, Ravichandran said, adding that he has been practising this since he began his career.

He added patients should also have confidence, otherwise it is difficult to face surgery and overcome challenges. This year’s theme of the World Kidney Day is ‘Living Well With Kidney Disease’. The Foundation also released a documentary on the survivors’ testimonies.

World Kidney Day observed at Stanley GH
Chennai: Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai observed World Kidney Day on Thursday, with doctors speaking about kidney diseases. G Subbulakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermanpet, the Chief Guest, spoke about healthy practices to prevent kidney diseases, and praised donors for their sacrifices. Dr L Raghavan, deputy director of medical education, spoke about the Deceased Donor Transplant programme and the stringent procedures adopted when granting permission for transplants. Dean of the hospital, Dr P Balaji, was also present at the event.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Kidney Day kidney transplant
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp