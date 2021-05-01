STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala school takes up vegetable cultivation to feed villagers  

 “Our school is having around 3 acres and over one acre of it was remaining useless since it was covered with bushes and creepers.

Published: 01st May 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Headmasters and teachers joined hands to start farming in 3-acre space of school to help poor families in and around Edamuri (Pathanamthitta)

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Headmaster, teachers and non-teaching staff of a government school here have been doing cultivation on their school premises to give away vegetables to poor families, as a means to help them during the pandemic. The pandemic has smashed the livelihoods of many people and the people of Edamuri, a place in Pathanamthitta, are no exception. So, the headmaster and teachers of Edamuri Government Higher Secondary School have started farming to serve scores of poor families in the area. The non-teaching staff, parents and villagers also have come forward to help the teachers.

“Our school is having around 3 acres and over one acre of it was remaining useless since it was covered with bushes and creepers. Our school earlier used to spend its funds for clearing the bushes and creepers. But after they were cleared, bushes and creepers again appeared within a three-month gap. So, our school headmaster, Sunil Sir, shared the idea of doing cultivation in this land and the school management committee wholeheartedly welcomed this idea. We have cleared the land with the support of our Krishi Bhavan and MGNREGA workers,” said Binish Philip, a teacher of the school.

“During Covid-19 lockdown time, we got free time. So, we conducted cultivation of different kinds of vegetables, tubers and bananas. Krishi Bhavan officials have given seeds, manures and technical support for the cultivation free of cost. The teachers, who are staying in and around the village, used to come to school for taking care of the plants. Teachers Bineesh and Lincymol PR, non-teaching staff Aravind Mohan R and Balan P spearheaded our cultivation. 

We have mainly done the cultivation of spinach, brinjal, ladies finger, chillies, cauliflower and peas. Besides, turmeric, banana and tapioca are also being cultivated by us,” said Sunil K, headmaster of the school. “The majority of the students of our school are from tribal families. We are giving all the vegetables to these poor families. This cultivation is teaching us new lessons during this Covid-19 time,” the teachers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp